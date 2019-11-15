In another setback to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court on Friday rejected his bail plea in the INX media case which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to Bar and Bench, a single Judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that prime facie allegations are serious in nature and P Chidambaram played a “key and active role” in the money-laundry case.

“Entire community would be aggrieved if such offenders are not booked,” the court said. Observing that grant of bail in the case would send a wrong message, Court said that it is not inclined to give any relief to Chidambaram. Although the court clarified that its observations are not conclusive in nature.

The 74-year-old former Home Minister has sought bail saying since the evidence is documentary and in the custody of probe agencies, he cannot tamper them, the ED has opposed his plea on the ground that he has tried to influence and threaten witnesses.

On Wednesday, a special CBI court in Delhi had also extended the judicial custody of former finance minister in the INX Media money laundering case till November 27.