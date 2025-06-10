Invest UP hosts conclave to propel GCC investments in Uttar Pradesh

Invest UP, the state’s premier investment promotion agency, organised a high-profile conclave to unveil and promote the ‘Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024’.

The event held here on Tuesday brought together top tech industry leaders, global investors, policymakers, and multinational corporations to discuss Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a GCC powerhouse.

Inaugurating the conclave, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, while welcoming the delegates, highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic economic transformation into a leading investment destination.

He credited the state’s investor-friendly policies, modern infrastructure, and proactive governance for creating a robust industrial ecosystem. With Noida–Greater Noida emerging as prominent Global Capability Centre (GCC) hubs, tier-II and III cities are also gaining momentum. Jhansi, in Bundelkhand, is being developed as a future industrial hub, supported by a substantial land bank.

The UP Chief Secretary noted that UP now ranks among the top choices for office and industrial set-ups, thanks to competitive incentives and a supportive business environment. Plans are underway to develop a Noida-like city in Bundelkhand, further decentralising growth and boosting regional development.

Praising Invest UP’s efforts, he encouraged stakeholders to contribute suggestions for continuous policy improvement. Reflecting on the state’s progress, he remarked, “I have witnessed UP’s journey—from Delhi to Davos. The transformation in infrastructure, industry, and policy is remarkable. Businesses are increasingly shifting to emerging urban centres. Few global economies possess the potential to double their size in such a short span. By strengthening the agriculture sector, we can further multiply the state’s GDP and ensure inclusive, sustainable growth.”

During the conclave, discussions focused on four key areas: real estate and commercial space, including CREDAI and building bye-laws; availability of a skilled talent pool supported by quality colleges and technical institutes; the overall ecosystem; and infrastructure improvements.

Around 20 companies participated, including SRK Gamechangers, Standard Chartered Bank, Sw-India, Takyon Networks Pvt Ltd, TCS, Trident, Usinfoundation, Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd, Deloitte, US India, HCL, Microsoft, TCS, Amhek, SETI, Venture Lift, Ivani, Hi-Tech Medics, EV Booth, Positroi, KNP, Biozenta, JBJM group, and Genrobotics.

Several participating companies pledged to invest in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Uttar Pradesh in the coming months. A roadmap and action plan for future GCC conclaves were also discussed, with similar events planned in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Additionally, international think tanks from the US and Europe will be engaged in roadshows in global cities to attract further investment.

Varun Ramanan of Microsoft India highlighted the company’s expansion from Hyderabad to Noida and praised UP’s seamless support in approvals, land allocation, and subsidies. Amit Verma, Regional Head – North India, NASSCOM, provided insights on Uttar Pradesh’s evolving GCC ecosystem, commending the state’s policies and talent development efforts.

Amitabh Tiwari, Principal Consultant and Centre Head, TCS Lucknow, acknowledged the state’s support in facilitating operations, praising UP’s advancing infrastructure, skilled talent, and improving urban ecosystem.

Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Board Member, Trident Group, said that their plan to establish a GCC in Noida further underscores UP’s commitment to becoming the most preferred destination by providing all necessary facilities and infrastructure for industries and the IT/ITeS sector.

The conclave featured panel discussions and investor interactions, reaffirming Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to fostering innovation, business excellence, and global investments in GCCs.