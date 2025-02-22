Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025: A new era of economic transformation

The Invest Kerala Global Summit-2025, organized by the Kerala government to position the state as a premier investment hub, has successfully attracted investors, with 370 firms signing Expressions of Interest (EoIs) worth a total of Rs 1,53,905.67 crore.

Speaking at the valedictory session on Saturday at the Lulu International Convention Centre in Kochi, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve described the summit as a new beginning for Kerala’s transformation into an investment-friendly state. “This is just the end of the event, not the journey,” he emphasized.

Rajeeve reiterated the government’s commitment to building investor confidence, noting that while signing MoUs and agreements requires due diligence and regulatory checks, misconceptions about Kerala’s business climate have changed. He also stated that Kerala is no longer among the states with the highest number of labor strikes.

Artson Engineering Limited, under Tata Projects Limited, announced a Rs 500 crore investment in a joint venture with Malabar Cements to establish a boat-building facility for vessels under 100 tonnes. The facility will be developed on land leased by Malabar Cements at Willingdon Island, Kochi Port Authority.

Lulu Group International (LGI) announced an investment of ₹5,000 crore, which is expected to generate 15,000 jobs over the next four to five years. The announcement was made by LGI Executive Director MA Ashraf Ali after discussions with Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

UAE-based shipping and logistics giant Sharaf Group revealed plans to invest ₹5,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years. The announcement was made by Vice Chairman General Sharafuddin Sharaf at the summit.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), based in Telangana, has expressed interest in investing ₹3,000 crore to set up multi-specialty hospitals in six locations, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Adani Group announced an investment of ₹30,000 crore over the next five years. This includes ₹5,500 crore for expanding Thiruvananthapuram airport and ₹20,000 crore towards the Vizhinjam port, aimed at transforming it into one of the largest transshipment ports globally. The announcement was made by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

Aster DM Healthcare disclosed an ₹850 crore investment, confirmed by Group Chairman Dr Azad Moopan following discussions with the Chief Minister. 24 IT companies are expected to expand their operations in Kerala, contributing ₹8,500 crore in investments and generating approximately 60,000 new jobs.

Union Minister George Kurian emphasized that Kerala’s development is progressing in alignment with the Centre, citing recent infrastructure projects such as highways and seaport developments, which have seen joint efforts from the state and Union governments.

The two-day summit saw active participation from investors and industry stakeholders across various sectors, including representatives from Vietnam, Malaysia, Germany, and Australia, who set up dedicated showcases at the venue.

With record-breaking investments and renewed confidence from businesses, the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 marks a significant milestone in Kerala’s journey towards becoming a major investment destination.