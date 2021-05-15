The Madhya Pradesh police have busted an inter-state gang that allegedly supplied more than 1,200 spurious Remdesivir injections which contained glucose water and salt in the last one month.

The gang would sell these fake injections as genuine Remdesivir, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients, at excessive rates, a probe has revealed.

The Gujarat Police recently busted this racket in Surat and arrested six persons, Indore’s Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tahzib Kazi told PTI.

“Investigation revealed that the gang with the help of one Sunil Mishra had supplied 1,200 fake Remdesivir injections in Madhya Pradesh in the last month,” he said.

Kazi said Kaushal Vora, who was among the six persons arrested in Gujarat, had delivered a consignment of 700 fake injections to Mishra in Indore who later went to Surat and brought a consignment of another 500 spurious injections.

“Of these 1,200 fake injections, 200 were sent to adjoining Dewas district from Indore, while 500 others were delivered to one Sapan Jain in Jabalpur,” he said adding that the Gujarat Police arrested Mishra in that state after the MP police passed on the information, while five accomplices of Mishra were arrested in Indore.

Kazi said the gang used to look for customers on social media under the garb of helping patients and used to charge anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per injection.

Police have seized seven such injections, manufactured in Gujarat, with the same batch numbers in Indore.

He said that MP police would seek the custody of the accused from Gujarat Police.

An investigation is also underway at the local level.

(With PTI inputs)