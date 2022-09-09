Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / SC issues notice to MEITY on plea challenging internet shutdown during competitive exams

SC issues notice to MEITY on plea challenging internet shutdown during competitive exams

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on a plea challenging the internet shutdown during competitive exams to prevent cheating.

ANI | September 9, 2022 1:24 pm

SC issues notice to MEITY on plea challenging internet shutdowns during competitive exams

File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on a plea challenging the internet shutdown during competitive exams to prevent cheating.

The petitioner, which is a legal services organisation, Software Freedom Law Center has challenged the Internet shutdown during the state level and central examinations seeking direction to the states to not suspend Internet services on the ground of preventing cheating in examinations and for such other routine administrative reasons.

The plea also sought to set aside the blanket order of the Respondent State Rajasthan dated September 2, 2017, which delegates the power to suspend internet services to the Divisional Commissioners of the State.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

If stray dogs attack people, those who feed them could be held liable: SC
'Every person has freedom of expression': SC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan
SC denies to entertain plea seeking Nupur Sharma's arrest