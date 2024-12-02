International Potato Center to open Agra branch, boosting UP’s agricultural growth

The International Potato Center (CIP), headquartered in Lima, Peru, is set to establish a branch in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of approximately Rs 120 crore on a 10-hectare site, according to an official government statement released on Monday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government with support from the Central government, aims to enhance the state’s potato production and export potential.

Potatoes are part of a pilot project by the Central government to promote the export of select vegetables and fruits via sea routes, offering substantial economic opportunities to farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s potato-growing regions.

Advertisement

As India’s largest potato producer, Uttar Pradesh practices double-cropping in key districts such as Kannauj and Farrukhabad, positioning its farmers to benefit significantly from the project.

The new CIP center in Agra will provide access to high-quality potato seeds, improve crop yields, and address the shortage of potato seeds. The facility will also focus on developing high-yielding and processable potato varieties.

Officials highlighted that the center would offer training in advanced potato cultivation techniques, boosting productivity.

While Uttar Pradesh leads in overall potato production, West Bengal surpasses it in per-hectare yield, producing 29.9 metric tonnes compared to UP’s 25.48 metric tonnes.

The establishment of the research center is expected to help close this productivity gap through focused research and innovation.