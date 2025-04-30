International Food Research Institute evaluates land use patterns, crop productivity in Odisha

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) has conducted a comprehensive study, titled the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) programme, to promote the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds on post-monsoon (Rabi season) rice fallow lands across the state.

“Odisha is committed to a data-driven, inclusive agricultural transformation pathway. Evaluations of this stature help the department to take decisions that strengthen rural livelihoods and support our farmers,” said Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who launched the findings of the study here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The evaluation was based on a combination of satellite remote sensing data, administrative data, and rigorous impact evaluation techniques, which offer early insights into patterns of land use, crop productivity, and the inclusion of smallholders and marginalised communities, Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo informed.

Advertisement

The CRFM programme, currently operational across all 30 districts of Odisha, has focused on improving the use of fallow lands – estimated at 1.6 million hectares statewide – by encouraging second-season cropping by leveraging the available moisture window of the post-rice cultivation.

“This study reaffirms the value of integrating evidence-based information and rationality into policy. Collaborations with research institutions like IFPRI provide us with evidence to refine our programmes and align them with the needs of our farmers and the state’s broader development goals,” said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

The evaluation draws attention to early yield improvements in crops such as Bengal Gram, Mustard, and Lentils in targeted areas, while also emphasising the importance of tailoring strategies to district-specific agro-ecological conditions.

By leveraging geospatial tools and digital platforms like the Krushak Odisha and ADAPT portals, the programme is enhancing its ability to monitor outcomes and better reach intended beneficiaries.

This launch builds on the ongoing partnership between the Government of Odisha and IFPRI, grounded in a shared commitment to supporting the inclusive agricultural transformation through evidence-based research and policy engagement, officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department concluded.