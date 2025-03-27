Interim report on Internal quota for SCs submitted to Karnataka govt

Just minutes before the scheduled cabinet meeting, Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission on Thursday submitted its interim report on internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes to the state government.

It is widely believed that the government could give its nod to the recommendations that aim to speed up implementation of reservations among the SCs. A few days ago, several ministers from the SC community held a press conference seeking early implementation of internal reservations among the SCs.

With the formal presentation of the report to the Chief Minister in the presence of the ministers seeking early implementation of the reservations for SCs, sources said that the report would be considered and chances are its approval would be given for it to become operational.

The one-person commission was set up last year after the Supreme Court allowed the states to provide for internal reservation, which will divide the 17 per cent reservation matrix among all the scheduled castes.

Incidentally, the current commission report relied on 2011 census data to make its recommendations, which could pose a fresh challenge to the government, given the fact that several groups are putting pressure for increasing their share of the pie in reservations.

Now it remains to be seen how the Congress will play this political tightrope walk on the caste and reservations issue.