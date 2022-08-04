Inter-state narco peddler mowed down, accomplice arrested

An inter-state narco peddler from Kashmir died after being knocked down by a vehicle while he tried to flee from a police patrol party in Udhampur while another, belonging to Punjab, has been arrested and heroin and cash amounting Rs.1.91 crore seized from him.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said on Thursday that a police patrolling party at Gole Mela petrol pump in Udhampur last night at about 10.30 pm noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner. On seeing the police party both ran towards the main road.

One peddler, while on the run was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and got seriously injured. The police party on duty immediately rushed him to District Hospital from where he was referred to GMC Jammu. During treatment he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed Prada, resident of Tangdhar Kupwara in north Kashmir.

His other accomplice, Jagtar Singh, resident of Pakhopur in Taran Taran of Punjab was immediately nabbed and after a thorough search of his vehicle, heroin approximately 250 gm was found along with huge cash amounting to Rs 1,91,34030 was recovered.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation set into motion. Preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons were involved in the narco trade. However, investigation of the case is going on, ADGP added.