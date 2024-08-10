Inter-school contest for young scientists held at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan held the 19th Dr. A K Saha Memorial Young Scientist Experimental Project Inter School Contest on Friday.

The project was initiated by two former students of the school, Dr. Abhijit Saha and Dr. Prasenjit Saha in the memory of their late father, Dr. A K Saha, former scientist, National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi.

The annual event aims to encourage research, observation and experimentation

and a spirit of curiosity and innovation amongst the budding scientists as well as provides them a platform to address environmental, economic and social challenges, to build a better future, shaped and shared by all.

This year, the theme of the contest was “Science and Technology for a better future”.

Welcoming the guests, Ritu Madan, principal of the school, appreciated the relevance of this year’s theme in the current scenario of unprecedented climate challenges.

She said ‘technology has transformed the world into a global village’ and such contests motivate young minds to develop a spirit of inquiry and teach them that the objective of research in science is essentially to achieve social development and progress of humanity.

Madan hailed ‘Science with conscience’ as the need of the hour.

N Ramdas Iyer, Director, National Science Centre, New Delhi was the Chief Guest for the event.

The investigatory projects were adjudged by eminent scientists, Dr. R P Singh, Scientist, IUAC, New Delhi and Dr. Naseem Gaur, Principal Investigator, ICGE, Dept of Biotechnology, JNU, New Delhi.

The Chief Guest N Ramdas Iyer, applauded the entrepreneurial spirit shown by

the students and reiterated the need for life-long learning, as the scope of science is endless.

Complimenting the wonderful efforts of students, Dr A Shankara Reddy,

Chairman, Managing Board Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan also encouraged them to pursue their goals with zeal and commitment.

The Overall trophy was won by Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, but as the host school does not compete for it, the trophy was awarded to Springdales School, Pusa Road.

Tagore International School bagged the Runners-up trophy.