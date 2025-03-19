Springdales School Dhaula Kuan organizes ‘Joy of Giving” collection drive

In an endeavor to pay a meaningful tribute to its esteemed founder Dr Rajni Kumar on her 102 birth anniversary, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, organized a week-long heartfelt collection drive from March 1 to 6, 2025.

A true champion of kindness and generosity, Dr Kumar believed in the power of sharing and uplifting those in need and in reaching out to all members of society.

Following their “Nani Kumar’s legacy”, students from Nursery to Class V enthusiastically participated in the drive by donating gently used toys and books.

The overwhelming response from parents and students reflected the spirit of giving that Nani Kumar instilled in the school’s ethos.

The collected items were flagged off by Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools to various NGOs, including Don Bosco Ashalayam, Goonj, SOS Children Villages of India, Amarjyoti School and Children of the World.

The initiative not only kept alive the generous spirit of our founder’s vision but also taught young minds the importance of compassion and empathy. The collection drive proved a resounding success, reinforcing the belief that even the smallest act of kindness can light up someone’s life.