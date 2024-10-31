“Intend to work without intention of gaining anything,” says newly appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman

BR Naidu has been appointed the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman. He said that he intended to work without the intention of gaining anything.

His appointment comes a month after the controversy over Tirupati Prasadam began. This issue arose when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasadam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Naidu also said he would prioritise discussions with the government about employees of other religions working at Tirumala, considering whether they should be transferred to other departments or given voluntary retirement.

“I feel fortunate to be appointed as TTD Chairman. I was born and brought up in Chittoor district. We used to frequently go to Tirumala. I thank Chandrababu Naidu and NDA leaders for appointing me. I consider this a turning point in my life. The previous government made a lot of mistakes there. I did not go to Tirumala even once in 5 years because I felt that it did not have its sanctity. Earlier, I used to go to Tirumala 5-6 times a year. I have discussed with CM Chandrababu Naidu about these issues,” he said.

“I intend to just work there not with the intention of gaining anything. I will talk to govt about the people from other religions, working in Tirumala on first priority whether to shift them to other departments or give them VRS,” he added.

” The new committee is doing good compared to the previous committee, now there are no issues…last month TTD conducted ‘Brahmotsavam’…I will try to (bring changes).” he further said.

On October 4, the Supreme Court constituted an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations of the use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said sentiments of crores of devotees across the world are involved with Tirumala prasadam. “We don’t want this to turn into political drama. If there is an independent body, there will be confidence,” said the bench as it disposed of the petitions.

The apex court constituted a new SIT, and ordered that the SIT will consist of two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who will be nominated by the CBI director, two officers of the Andhra Pradesh state police to be nominated by the state government and a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The top court said that SIT will be supervised by the CBI director and the new SIT will replace the one set up by state government.