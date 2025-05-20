Intelligence Bureau chief gets one-year service extension

Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Kumar Deka’s tenure has been extended by one more year, an official order said on Tuesday.

The extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his second extension as he was previously granted an extension in 2023, which was to conclude in June 2025.

According to the central government’s order issued here on Tuesday, Deka’s service will be extended for a period of one year beyond June 30, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The extension was granted by relaxing the provisions under Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 – a measure rarely used and indicative of the government’s strong trust in Deka’s leadership.

Deka, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as IB chief in July 2022 for a two-year term.

The officer is known for his operational expertise and has had a long and distinguished career in the intelligence community. He is also considered a key figure behind India’s counterterrorism strategy.

The IB, during his tenure, is said to have enhanced its coordination with other intelligence and enforcement agencies, and strengthened surveillance on internal threats.

This extension has come at a time of increased security concerns after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.