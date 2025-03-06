INSV Tarini departs from Port Stanley for Cape Town

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini set sail from Port Stanley, embarking on the next leg of its remarkable journey towards Cape Town.

INSV Tarini arrived at Port Stanley on 18 February after successfully completing the second leg of the prestigious Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition. This historic circumnavigation of the globe is being undertaken by two courageous women officers of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A. Their mission embodies India’s growing maritime prowess and commitment to oceanic exploration.

During its stay in Port Stanley, the crew carried out essential repairs and maintenance on the vessel to rectify issues encountered while navigating the perilous Drake Passage, considered one of the most challenging maritime routes in the world. The time in port also provided an opportunity for engagement with the local community. INSV Tarini welcomed numerous visitors, including members of the Indian diaspora, local maritime enthusiasts, and tourists, who were left in awe of the crew’s resilience and exceptional achievements.

As INSV Tarini resumes its voyage, the expedition continues to stand as a testament to the skill, determination, and endurance of the Indian Navy’s sailors. The journey to Cape Town marks another significant milestone in this inspiring maritime adventure, a statement from the Naval spokesperson read.