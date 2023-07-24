Instead of seeking sensationalism, seek explanation: Scindia to Cong on Veer Savarkar Airport row

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday hit back at the Congress over claims that a portion of ceiling of the newly-constructed airport at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands was swinging, saying it was deliberately loosened for CCTV work.

Tearing into the Congress, Scindia said next time, instead of jumping the gun and seeking sensationalism out of nothing, seek an explanation.

Scindia took to Twitter and wrote, “The structure is outside the terminal building. Besides, a part of the false ceiling had been deliberately loosened for CCTV work. Heavy winds (about 100 km/hr) later, led to the swinging panels as seen in the video. The false ceiling had been restored after completing the work. Next time, instead of jumping the gun and seeking sensationalism out of nothing, just seek an explanation.”

He was responding to a tweet by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday.

In his tweet, the Congress leader had taken a jibe at the Prime Minister saying, “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will inaugurate anything these days — even if it’s unfinished or substandard infrastructure (highways, airports, bridges, trains, etc). More than willing ministers anxious to boost their Sensex with him obliged. It’s the taxpayers and citizens who pay the cost. Such a sorry state of affairs in ‘New India’.”

Several videos of the false ceiling swinging in the air had gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the newly built Veer Savarkar International Airport on July 18 in Port Blair.