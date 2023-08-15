Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day celebrations reflected the roadmap for a developed country till 2047, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the former’s address to the nation from ramparts of Red Fort was inspiring for the youth.

JP Nadda said that PM Modi repeatedly addressed the countrymen as his family members.

“I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Modi’s speech reflected the roadmap for a developed country till 2047. His speech was an announcement to free the country from corruption and dynasty…The entire country is his (PM Modi) family. We got to see its glimpse in his speech today. When he repeatedly addressed the countrymen and called them family members. He gave a clear message of reform, perform and transform from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” Nadda said.

PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Highlighting the speech, Nadda said, “PM Modi also gave three guarantees to the countrymen. Firstly, in five years, India will become the third-largest economy in the world. Second, those living on rent in cities will get concessions in bank loans. And third, 25,000 ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ will be opened across the country.”

“The PM also recalled the crisis faced by many parts of the country due to the natural calamity. He also mentioned Manipur, which is moving towards peace. And also discussed in detail how the country is improving after thousand years of slavery. He said that a new attraction has arisen in the world towards India’s consciousness and potential,” Nadda added.

“Whatever we do and whatever decisions we take will determine our direction for the next 1000 years. The one who writes the fate of India,” he quoted PM Modi as saying.

Taking note of PM Modi’s poem, during the speech, Chalta Chalata Kaal Chakra, Amrit Kaal Ka Bhaal Chakra, Sabke Sapne Apne Sapne, Panpe Sapne Saare, Dheer Chale Veer Chale, Chale Yuva Humare, Neeti Sahi, Reeti Naayi, Gati Sahi Raah Nayi, Chuno Chunauti Seena Taan, Jag Mein Badhao Desh Ka Naam, Nadda said that it instilled a new enthusiasm among the youths.

Before addressing fellow countrymen on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by

Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.