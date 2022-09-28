Inspired by visionary leadership of PM, Cong leaders are joining BJP: Kapoor

Himachal Pradesh unit BJP General Secretary Trilok Kapoor has said that veteran Congress leader Harsh Mahajan and other Congress leaders joined the BJP after being inspired by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the saffron party.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he said that the Congress suffered a huge jolt as Mahajan was a very close aide of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and was working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

Mahajan, who hails from a dedicated Congress family that served the party for the last 60 years, joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal and also met the national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

He said that Mahajan, who hails from Chamba, has a lot of support and clout in the state and is the former chairman of HP Cooperative Society and a former Cabinet Minister.

“Mahajan was a long serving Youth Congress leader and had won elections thrice from Chamba Assembly segment but he got disillusioned with the Congress leadership,” he claimed.

The Congress party has no leadership or policy or vision for the welfare of the state or the country, which is the reason that many party leaders were deserting the party, he added.

“A lot of nepotism is prevalent in the Congress in the state and at the centre. That is why the leaders are leaving the party. The party is in the hands of mother and son, both at the centre as well as in the state and have a feudal mindset. They ignore the workers and dedicated leaders,” he alleged.

Kapoor further said that the double-engine government in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre has resulted in all-round development of the state during the regime of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

“Prime Minister Modi has also extended all possible support, which has led to the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people of the state. Jai Ram Thakur will once again be the CM of the state for the second consecutive term,” claimed Kapoor.