INS Tir and ICGS Veera strengthen maritime ties with Bahrain during training and deployment

The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir and ICGS Veera, completed their long-range training deployment at Manama, Bahrain, on October 16, 2024.

During the port visit, Captain Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer of 1TS discussed regional maritime security challenges and potential avenues for future collaboration in training and operations with Maj Gen Salman Mubarak Al-Doseri of the Royal Command Staff and National Defence College, and Commodore Ahmed Ebrahim Buhamood, Commander Flotilla.

The senior officer of 1TS, along with the commanding officer of ICGS Veera, also met Commodore Mark Anderson of the Royal Navy, Deputy Commander of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). At the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), their discussions emphasised the importance of strengthening maritime cooperation and reinforcing strategic partnerships between the Indian Navy and other regional maritime forces.

The deployment also included organised visits aboard 1TS ships for personnel from the Bahrain Defence Forces, CMF, and other allied naval forces, fostering mutual understanding of operational procedures and laying the groundwork for future joint exercises. Sea trainees from 1TS had the opportunity to visit the Naval Support Facility in Bahrain, gaining insights into the operations of Task Force 59, USNAVCENT, and CMF.

In a spirit of camaraderie, Indian Navy personnel and USNAVCENT participated in a friendly football match, while the Indian Navy Band delivered a captivating performance in Manama. A community outreach event was conducted at the Tree of Life Social Charity Society, promoting goodwill and cultural ties.

Additionally, an official reception was hosted for delegates from the Embassy of India, Bahrain Defence Forces, and other dignitaries, including members of the Indian Diaspora onboard 1TS.

The visit concluded with a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) involving INS Tir, ICGS Veera, and RBNS Al Farooq, reinforcing the strong maritime ties between the Indian and Bahraini navies. The successful completion of the visit highlights the growing cooperation between the two nations in the maritime domain.