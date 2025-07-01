INS Tamal joins Indian Navy to bolster maritime strength

INS Tamal (F 71), the eighth multi-role stealth frigate under the Tushil class of ships, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia, today. The ship is commanded by Capt Sridhar Tata, a specialist in gunnery and missile warfare.

Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the Project 1135.6 series and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships. The first ship of the Tushil class, INS Tushil, was commissioned in December 2024.

Advertisement

All seven ships inducted thus far are part of the Western Fleet—‘The Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy—under the Western Naval Command.

Advertisement

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command; Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition; and Vice Admiral Sergei Lipin, Commander of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation Navy, were present on the occasion, along with other senior officials from the Indian and Russian governments, navies, and industries.

Described as a formidable moving fortress at sea, designed for blue water operations across the full spectrum of naval warfare—air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic, a statement from a naval spokesperson noted that the ship was launched in February 2022. It has successfully completed trial firings of all its Russian-origin weapon systems, including the vertically launched surface-to-air missile Shtil-1, artillery weapons, and torpedoes.

Tamal packs a powerful punch with dual-role BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, vertically launched surface-to-air missiles with extended ranges, the standard 30mm Close-In Weapon System, a 100mm main gun, potent anti-submarine warfare (ASW) rockets, and heavyweight torpedoes, the statement said.

An amalgamation of Indian and Russian technologies, Tamal features a suite of state-of-the-art communication systems and network-centric operational capabilities. It also boasts an advanced electronic warfare suite and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, enhancing its surveillance and combat capabilities.

Its highly versatile combat management system seamlessly integrates all weapons and sensors into a cohesive fighting unit. The ship is capable of embarking upgraded anti-submarine and airborne early warning helicopters, such as the Kamov 28 and Kamov 31, which serve as significant force multipliers.

Equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological, and chemical defence—including damage control and firefighting—these systems can be operated centrally from protected stations.

Manned by a crew of approximately 250 sailors and 26 officers, INS Tamal carries the motto ‘Sarvatra Sarvada Vijaya’ (Victory Always, Everywhere). Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Singh said the commissioning marked a significant milestone in India’s maritime defence capability and underscored Indo-Russian cooperation.

He noted that Tamal joins the illustrious list of Talwar, Teg, and Tushil-class ships, renowned for their reliability and combat prowess. “The commissioning of versatile platforms like INS Tamal enhances the Indian Navy’s reach, responsiveness, and resilience,” he said, adding, “I am confident that the ship will prove its mettle as a force multiplier in our operational architecture, safeguarding national maritime interests and promoting maritime security.”

He also highlighted that, despite being built in Russia, the ship has 26 percent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile and the Humsa-NG sonar system. “The construction of the next two ships of this class in India further expands the scope, potential, and mutual synergy in harnessing joint capabilities,” he added.

Earlier, the commissioning ceremony featured a joint Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the ship’s crew and Russia’s Baltic Naval Fleet. It was followed by the signing of the Delivery Act by the Commanding Officer Designate and Sergey Kupriyanov, Director General of the Russian Naval Department, formalizing the ship’s transfer to the Indian Navy.

Subsequently, the Russian Navy flag was lowered, and the Commissioning Warrant, issued by the Chief of the Naval Staff, was read to the Commanding Officer. The Indian Naval Ensign was hoisted, accompanied by the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by the Colour Guard presented by the crew.

Simultaneously, the ship’s commissioning pennant was hoisted, signifying its induction into active naval service. The pennant will remain fluttering as long as the ship remains in commission.

INS Tamal will now embark on her maiden voyage to her homeport at Karwar in Karnataka.