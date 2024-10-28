INS Talwar docks at La Réunion, boosting India-France Naval collaboration

Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, docked at La Réunion on Sunday, as part of its current deployment in the Indian Ocean Region. The visit aims to strengthen the India-France partnership in addressing regional maritime security challenges.

During its stay, INS Talwar will engage in cross-deck visits and joint interactions with the French Navy. On October 27, the ship was opened to Pravasi Bharatiya visitors, offering a glimpse into the Indian Navy’s capabilities.

India and France enjoy a longstanding strategic partnership with shared values and commitments to regional security. INS Talwar, commissioned on June 18, 2003, is a key vessel of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, led by Captain Jithu George. Recently, the frigate participated in the IBSAMAR VIII multilateral exercise in South Africa, underscoring its role in multinational defense cooperation.

