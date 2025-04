The Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, has successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Navy’s defence capabilities.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the achievement demonstrates India’s growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

“This milestone is a testament to the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and its dedication to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the spokesperson added.

