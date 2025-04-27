INS Sunayna Completes Phase I of Joint EEZ Patrol, Reaches Port Louis Harbor

After completion of Phase I of Joint EEZ surveillance with National Coast Guard (NCG) Mauritius as part of deployment to the South Western Indian Ocean, Indian Naval Ship Sunayna (IOS Sagar ) arrived at Port Louis Harbour, Mauritius. The ship set sail from Karwar on April 5 with 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign nations of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including two officers and six sailors from the Republic of Mauritius.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the initiative underlines the Indian Navy’s continued efforts to enhance interoperability, mutual learning, and regional maritime security in a spirit of collective growth and cooperation.

Advertisement

During the port call, the Commanding Officer, IOS Sagar, will call on the Commandant, National Coast Guard, the Commissioner of Police, and the High Commissioner of India. Various activities are planned during the two-day port call, including the visit by the ship’s crew to the Maritime Air Squadron, Special Mobile Force Squadron, and the Police Helicopter Squadron. The ship will be open to visitors on 27 Apr 25. Activities like trekking, Joint Yoga session and friendly sports fixtures have also been planned during the ship’s stay at Port Louis, the statement read.

Advertisement

On departure, the ship will undertake phase II of Joint EEZ surveillance with the NCG Mauritius and, upon completion, proceed to Port Victoria, Seychelles. INS Sunayna, a state-of-the-art Saryu class NOPV, is designed for anti-piracy operations, maritime surveillance, and HADR. The ship is equipped with medium and close-range gunnery weapons and modern electronic warfare suites, including missile defence measures. She can also carry a helicopter, which enhances her operational and surveillance capability, the spokesperson added.