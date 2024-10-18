INS Shardul engages in joint naval drills with UAE, strengthening maritime partnership

As part of its long-range training deployment, INS Shardul concluded its visit to Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in bolstering maritime cooperation between India and the UAE. During the port call, key activities included interactions with the UAE Navy, cross-training visits, and community outreach efforts aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The crew of INS Shardul, particularly the sea trainees, participated in organized visits to the UAE’s Naval Officers Training Academy and UAE Naval Ship, facilitating professional exchanges and discussions on shared knowledge and training practices. Highlights of the visit included joint training sessions, yoga activities, and friendly sports events, fostering camaraderie between the naval personnel of both nations. A formal reception was held onboard INS Shardul, attended by UAE Navy personnel, diplomats, and members of the Indian community.

Upon departing Dubai, INS Shardul engaged in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the UAE naval ship Al Quwaisat. The two ships carried out coordinated naval maneuvers, communication drills, and other exercises, demonstrating mutual coordination and operational interoperability between the navies.

Advertisement

The visit of INS Shardul to Dubai underscores the importance of India-UAE maritime relations and reinforces the commitment to enhancing maritime capacity, in line with India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) in the Indian Ocean Region.