‘Innovation needs unity’: Jitendra Singh calls for Centre-state STI collaboration

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday, called on the Central and state governments to work together in the areas of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).

The minister, defining technology as an engine of transformation, asserted that “a developed India cannot exist without developed states and Union Territories”, urging them to evolve into strategic, inclusive, and dynamic hubs of innovation.

During the Annual Review Meeting of the State Science & Technology (S&T) Councils, Singh urged them to spread the information about various Central government schemes at the grassroots level, ensuring that stakeholders, particularly in rural and remote areas, are empowered to benefit from them.

“Awareness is the first step towards impact,” he said, adding that visibility and outreach must become integral to the Councils’ strategy for inclusive innovation.

The minister also advocated a model of peer learning for the adoption of successful models across the nation. He noted that the best practices from high-performing states could serve as replicable templates, enabling others to scale up their impact efficiently.

“Cross-learning is the key to accelerating progress,” he said, stressing the need for regular exchange of ideas and experiences to strengthen the national STI ecosystem through collective effort.

Singh appreciated the role of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the support the agency has offered to transform the State Science and Technology Programme (SSTP) by providing budgetary and technical assistance. He also highlighted the network of 23 Patent Information Centres as vital for strengthening Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) awareness and facilitation across the States.

The meeting also considered proposals from Jammu & Kashmir for further assistance to its S&T Council, alongside plans to establish new Patent Information Centres in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Madhya Pradesh. These initiatives, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted, will help create a more robust and inclusive IPR framework across the country.

The meeting was attended by DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar, members of the Expert Committee on SSTP, including Prof. Satish B. Agnihotri and Dr. P.K. Agrawal, and key DST officials, marking a united push towards science-led regional development.