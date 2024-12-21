Injured BJP MPs shifted out of ICU: RML

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Ajay Shukla, on Saturday informed that injured BJP MPs– Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have been shifted out of ICU. He, however, said that Sarnagi has a swelling over his cheekbone, while Rajput is still feeling dizziness.

Sarangi and Rajput sustained injuries during a scuffle between the Congress-led Opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Parliament entrance on Thursday. They were taken to the RML Hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Advertisement

Giving updates on the health conditions of the injured parliamentarians, the MS informed the media that the doctors noticed that Sarangi has a swelling over his cheekbone and it has turned bluish. He said an X-ray will be done to see whether it is a minor fracture or because of the injury.

Advertisement

On Rajput’s health condition, the MS said he is still feeling a bit of dizziness and not feeling comfortable. In response to a question whether they would be discharged, Shukla said, “We have shifted them to the private room. We will get the X-ray, etc done and then take further decision.”

The MS on Friday said the injured BJP MPs are in better condition and they are under observation.“Now, both of them are in better condition. Their BP is in control. They are in ICU and under observation,” he said.