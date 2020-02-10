An Australian tourist vacationing at Khirshu in district Pauri was airlifted after he suffered an injury on Monday. Sixty-year-old Marco Kaspari slipped and suffered a head injury. The district administration approached the state government and requested for sending a chopper for evacuating the visitor.

The tourist was airlifted and admitted at the Rishikesh based All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Making a comment on the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “Marco Kaspari, 60 years old Australian, suffered head injury while vacationing in Pauri; in keeping with tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’,our government used state chopper, to evacuate the injured patient to AIIMS Rishikesh. I appreciate the efforts of Pauri district administration for their swift action.”

According to reports, the foreign tourist was moving on his motorcycle on Monday and slipped in frost. The Aussie suffered a grave head injury and his friend informed the local administration about the accident. The injured tourist was airlifted and admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.