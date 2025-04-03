INHS Asvini, Command Hospital Chandimandir bag trophy for best hospital in AFMS 2024

Mumbai-based INHS Asvini was awarded the trophy for being adjudged as the best hospital in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2024 during a ceremony held to mark the 261st Raising Day of the Army Medical Corps at Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here on Thursday. The second award was given to Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the medical sector is going through a phase of technological transformation across the globe, and the Army Medical Corps (AMC) must continue adopting the latest advancements to provide quality health services to our soldiers.

While commending the AMC for the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and carrying out research in cutting-edge technology, the Defence Minister highlighted the need to stay abreast with evolving practices to achieve new breakthroughs in the field. He pitched for encouraging simulator-based training, wherein expertise in medical procedure is achieved through machine-based learning. He also called for additional research and training centres for the personnel to achieve this proficiency.

Highlighting the need to develop dual-use technologies, which can prove to be beneficial to both defence and civilian sectors, Singh said, “Civil-military convergence in the field of defence technology is crucial for the overall development.”

He also urged AMC to explore the possibility of training medical professionals of other developing and under-developed countries to increase India’s stature in the field of military diplomacy.

He also hailed AMC for strengthening the combat medical readiness of the Armed Forces by introducing Advanced Mobile Surgical Units and Rapid Response Medical teams. Indigenous Trauma Management System and AI-powered medical triage systems have improved emergency response time & patient care.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries, including Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DGAFMS Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, and other civil and military officials.