Infosys to expand its campus in Telangana

Tech giant Infosys is all set to expand its IT campus at Pocharam. The move will lead to the creation of 17,000 new jobs in Telangana.

An announcement to this effect was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos following a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, D Sridhar Babu. The expansion will lead to the creation of an additional 17,000 jobs at the Pocharam campus where Infosys currently has over 35,000 employees, making it one of its largest campuses in the country. The construction of the new IT buildings in phase 1 with an investment of Rs 750 crore is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 years. The new construction will accommodate 10,000 people, claimed the state government.

Advertisement

IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said, “The Government of Telangana remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state’s economy forward.”

Advertisement

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said, “Our partnership with the Government of Telangana reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape.”