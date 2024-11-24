Infighting erupts in Kerala BJP following Palakkad bypoll defeat

The Kerala BJP is witnessing internal turmoil following a humiliating defeat in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. Party leaders, both covertly and overtly, have criticized the state leadership for its dismal performance in a constituency where the BJP was seen as having a strong chance of victory.

After polling concluded on November 20, BJP state president K Surendran had expressed confidence in a comfortable win. However, the election result served as a stark setback, highlighting the party’s inability to capitalize on its decade-long influence in the Palakkad municipal region. The loss has exacerbated discontent within the party, exposing internal rifts and dissatisfaction among its ranks.

The BJP’s vote share in Palakkad has dropped significantly, erasing gains made over the past decade. In 2016, Sobha Surendran garnered 40,076 votes (29.08%), while in 2021 E Sreedharan increased the tally to 50,220 votes (35.34%). This time, the party’s vote count plunged to 39,246 (28.63%), 830 votes fewer than in 2016.

The defeat has led to calls for accountability. Many leaders have intensified their criticism of K Surendran, with demands for him to take responsibility. BJP national council member N. Sivarajan hinted at top-level failures, stating, “The party’s foundation is intact, but its leadership needs strengthening.”

State committee member CV Sajani also criticized the leadership, stating on Facebook that “BJP is no one’s waqf property.” Similarly, Palakkad district committee member Surendran Tharoor noted failures in candidate selection and campaign strategy. BJP vice president B. Gopalakrishnan publicly questioned Surendran’s role in the defeat.

Another critical voice came from BJP state committee member Sandeep Vachaspati, who pointed out the irony of vote leakage occurring under the direct supervision of the state president.

The decision to field C Krishna Kumar as the candidate, despite local opposition, has drawn ire from party members. Many believe that if Sobha Surendran had been nominated, the outcome would have been different. Local leaders felt that bypolls require a non-controversial, widely accepted candidate, which the state leadership overlooked.

Adding to the BJP’s woes was the departure of Sandeep Warrier, a prominent leader who joined the Congress just before the election. His exit, coupled with allegations of factionalism within the BJP, has caused further damage. Warrier accused Surendran and a coterie, including former union minister V Muraleedharan and Krishna Kumar, of undemocratic practices and fostering internal discontent.

The BJP’s alleged compromises with the ruling CPI(M) have also alienated its base. The failure to pursue high-profile corruption cases involving CPI(M) leaders and their allies has led to accusations of political collusion, further demoralizing cadres.

Political observers argue that the central BJP leadership must also bear responsibility for the crisis. Prakash Javadekar, the party’s Kerala in-charge, reportedly dismissed Warrier’s grievances, a decision now seen as a missed opportunity to prevent his defection.

The defeat in Palakkad underscores a broader challenge for the BJP in Kerala: addressing internal discord, regaining its core base, and rebuilding trust among cadres and supporters.