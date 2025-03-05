Infant dies during police raid in Rajasthan; CPI(M) demands action

The CPI(M) on Wednesday demanded swift action against the accused policemen responsible for the death of a month-old girl during a raid at the victim family’s thatched house in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The policemen who were part of the raiding party stormed in the thatched house of one Imran, a daily wager, manhandled and pushed out his wife Razida when she opened the door. A cop in bid to grab on him, jumped on the cot on which one month old -Alisda-, was sleeping. The infant, after being crushed under the cop’s boots, died on the spot.

Advertisement

The police in its reported bid of conducting raids at cyber cheaters, acted in horrible manner without duly verifying the facts against a modest household that has no criminal record, the CPM Rajasthan state secretary Krishna Pareek stated in a communique here Wednesday.

Advertisement

This is a bizarre incident in which reckless acts of a policeman had snatched away life of a newly born in very unfortunate situation, Pareek said adding to take a on the spot of the situation of the tragedy and to express solidarity and support to the victim family and villagers a party delegation comprising senior leaders Vrinda Karate, Sumitra Chopra, Raisa and Pareek (himself) visited the Imran’s family on Tuesday.

As per the details of what happened- narrated by the family and local villagers to the delegation -“The incident occurred at 0600 AM on Sunday, a group of policemen forcefully broke down the outer wall of Imran’s modest house, manhandled and dragged her outside by male cops when she opened the door. Policemen wearing boots jumped onto the cot (bed) where Alisda was asleep, the infant was crushed and died immediately, Pareek stated in communique.

In the beginning, police said that the child was not killed or crushed under the cop’s boots, she died long after the police left the house.

However, the villagers later held demonstrations in protest against the tragic death demanding action against the police men.

Subsequently, five policemen including two head constables were transferred to police lines and an FIR has been registered against two head constables.

The Communist Party, however, demanded suspension of the entire staff of the Matsya Industrial Area police station.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of the child did not give conclusive cause of death and no outer injuries or signs of internal injury seen on the body. Now the viscera of the deceased was being sent for forensic test.