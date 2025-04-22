Indo-US ties will define the 21st century: Vance

US Vice President JD Vance praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that the future of the 21st century will be shaped by Indo-US ties.

Delivering his speech on trade and technology at the Rajasthan International Centre here on Tuesday afternoon, Vance said, “The governments of both countries, under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have worked hard to finalize a trade agreement.”

“We have finalized the terms,” he said. Dispelling concerns amid the prevailing trend of tariff wars, the visiting Vice President said, “The rebalancing of terms is going to benefit the people of both countries.”

Vice President Vance emphasized that America comes to India as a partner, not to preach. He said that US President Donald Trump wants both countries to grow together.

“I believe that our nations have much to offer one another, and that’s why we come to you as a partner,” he said.

Vance added, “There’s a vitality to India — a sense of infinite possibility, of new homes to be built, new skylines to be raised, and lives to be enriched. There’s a pride in being Indian and an excitement about the future.” He reiterated that the two countries have much to offer each other.

The US wants further access to the Indian market, he added, but assured that it will be a win-win partnership for both sides.

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Vance said that Modi is a serious leader who is deeply committed to India’s future prosperity and security.

“I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night that he has approval ratings that would make me jealous,” the visiting Vice President remarked.