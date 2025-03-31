Indo-US joint exercise for crisis response, HADR ops begins

In a bid to ensure a seamless, quick, and smooth coordination while responding to crisis and contingencies arising in the future, the Indian tri-services is undertaking a 13-day joint exercise with the United States Joint Task Force in April.

Scheduled to start from April 1, the fourth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph, the bilateral Tri-Service India-US Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, is scheduled on the Eastern Seaboard.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that while the Indian side would be represented by Indian Naval ships Jalashwa , Gharial, Mumbai and Shakti with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Army Troops from 91 Inf Brigade and 12 Mech Infantry Battalion, Air Force C-130 Aircraft and MI-17 Helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT), its US counterpart would be represented by US Navy Ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson with troops of the US Marine Division embarked.

The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and for the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish a Combined Coordination Center (CCC).

The Harbour Phase of the exercise is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from until 7th April. Participants from both sides would also engage in Training Visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Sports Events and Social interactions.

On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships with troops embarked, would sail for a Sea Phase and undertake Maritime, Amphibious and HADR operations off Kakinada.

During the exercise, a joint command and control center would be established by Indian Army and US Marines at the Kakinada Naval Enclave. The IAF RAMT and the US Navy medical team would also establish a joint medical camp for providing medical aid. The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony on board US Navy Ship Comstock at Visakhapatnam.