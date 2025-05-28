IndiGo to be first airline to begin flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from day one

IndiGo has signed a deal with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) which will make it the very first airline to commence 18 commercial flights daily from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) right from day one, after the airport becomes operational, according to an official press release issued jointly by IndiGo and AAHL, on Wednesday.

Although the airport has not officially announced an inauguration date, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had stated during his visit in March 2025 that the NMIA is expected to be inaugurated by June 2025.

Advertisement

IndiGo plans to operate 18 daily departures or 36 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from NMIA to more than 15 cities from day one, making it the first airline to commit to operating from NMIA at the start of commercial operations. This will be increased to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by November 2025, and further scaled up to more than 100 daily departures (200 ATMS) by March 2026. By November 2026, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international departures.

Advertisement

IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said that “IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA, and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards the achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take the next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India’s booming aviation sector. The new flights from the brand-new NMIA will elevate the travel experience of our customers while enjoying affordable, on-time, hassle-free services on our unparalleled network”.

Commenting on the partnership, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said, “We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA’s position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers. Together, we are poised to transform the travel experience for millions of passengers, providing them both convenience and enhanced travel options. Our collaboration is set to strengthen NMIA’s role as an aviation gateway for the region and travellers nationally and internationally”.

NMIA plans to become India’s premier international aviation hub, offering state-of-the-art facilities, best in class passenger experience and seamless connectivity. In its initial phase, NMIA ploans to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 MMT of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum, once the airport is complete.

Spread across 1,160 hectares, NMIA will introduce a dual-airport system for Mumbai, aiming to reduce congestion at the existing Mumbai airport and enhance passenger services. Facilities at NMIA include two parallel runways for simultaneous operations, besides a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft.

NMIA’s lotus flower-shaped terminal will initially accommodate 20 million passengers annually, with plans to expand to 90 million over the next decade. Airlines are being advised to plan a phased shift in domestic operations, with international flights likely to begin by August 2025.

IndiGo is in the process of strategically expanding its network across the country to ensure that airports are accessible to as many flyers as possible.