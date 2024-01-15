Indigo passenger punches pilot making delay announcement; detained

A flier purportedly punched the pilot of Indigo Airlines who was making an announcement of flight being delayed. The passenger was detained in the Delhi to Goa flight .

A purported video of the assault on the Indigo pilot has since gone viral on social media on Sunday.

It shows a man wearing yellow hoodies rushing towards the pilot while the latter making announcement of further delay in the flight.

Advertisement

“Nahi chalana toh mat chala, bol de (If you don’t want to fly the plane, then don’t),” he was heard yelling at the pilot.

A flight attendant, as seen in the video, tried to block the flier from reaching the pilot. “This is wrong what you did. You can not do that,” she screamed at the passenger.

Another man, in a bluish hoodie took the man away as other passengers remained seated.

Following the incident, Indigo filed a formal complaint against the flier, who was later detained by the police.

The airline has also formed a committee to conduct an internal inquiry and action of including the accused passenger in the ‘no-fly list’ is under consideration.

Watch the video below

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

The incident came amid disruptions of flight operations at several airports due to dense fog.

Earlier today, Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said the airport authority in a post on ‘X’.