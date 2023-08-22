IndiGo flight to Ranchi diverted to Nagpur after medical emergency on board

An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency on board, officials said.

According to officials, a passenger on board the flight fell ill prompting the crew to divert the aircraft.

The IndiGo flight — 6E 5093 — touched down at Nagpur.

Advertisement

The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, officials informed, adding, however, that he did not survive.

“Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the carrier said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.