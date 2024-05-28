Indigo flight receives bomb threat, passengers evacuated

An Indigo flight on Tuesday early morning received a bomb threat at the Delhi airport.

Following the bomb threat on the flight bound for Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, all the passengers were evacuated safely through the emergency exits.

No suspicious items were found after a thorough inspection of the flight was conducted by the security personnels.

Advertisement

“IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits,” the airline said in a statement.

Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area, it said.

Later in another statement, the airline said an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi, which was delayed due to a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport.

“The passengers were provided with refreshments and were boarded. The flight departed for Varanasi at 11:10 am. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” it said.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement said, “On May 28, at around 5:00 am an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the word bomb@5.30 written on it.”

Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found, it said.