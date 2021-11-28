India’s vaccination coverage now exceeds 121 crore

With the administration of 82,86,058 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 121.94 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths were recorded across India in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country has now reached 1,05,69, which is the lowest in the last 543 days. The active cases in the country now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 621 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,68,554.

While 9,481 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stands at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March last year. The cumulative recovery has mounted to 3,39,98,27.

The daily positivity rate (0.80 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.85 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 14 days.

The ministry said the centre was committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.