India’s textile exports to achieve 9 lakh-crore target by 2030: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India’s textile exports have reached Rs 3 lakh crore and the target is to achieve Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030.

“India saw a 7 per cent increase in textile and apparel exports last year, and now ranks sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparels in the world. India’s textile exports have reached Rs 3 lakh crore, with a target to increase this to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030,” the prime minister pointed out while speaking at Bharat Tex 2025.

Stating that the success in the textile sector is the result of a decade of consistent efforts and policies, Modi highlighted that foreign investment in the textile sector has doubled over the last decade. “Textile industry is one of the largest providers of employment opportunities in the country, contributing 11 per cent to India’s manufacturing sector. Investments and growth in this sector are benefiting crores of textile workers,” he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister affirmed his government’s commitment to address the challenges and realisation of the potential of India’s textile sector.

On the Union Budget, he said, “The efforts and policies over the last decade are reflected in this year’s budget. To ensure reliable cotton supply and make Indian cotton globally competitive and to strengthen the value chain, the Mission for Cotton Productivity was announced.”

Modi said the focus is on sunrise sectors like technical textiles and promoting indigenous carbon fiber and its products.

Stating that necessary policy decisions for the textile sector are being taken, he further said that the expansion of MSMEs’ classification criteria and increased credit availability in this year’s budget.

The textile sector, with 80 per cent contribution from MSMEs, will greatly benefit from these measures, he added.

The Prime Minister said, “More than 120 countries are participating in the Bharat Tex today. This meant that every exhibitor had the exposure to more than 120 countries, giving them the opportunity to expand their business from local to global.”

Stating that the event is significantly boosting investments, exports, and overall growth in the textile sector, he urged the banking sector to cater to the needs of the entrepreneurs from the textile sector to help expand their business thereby creating employment and opportunities.

“Bharat Tex showcases the cultural diversity of India through our traditional garments. From east to west, north to south, India has a vast range of traditional attire,” Mod said as he emphasised that this is the right time for such events to promote the diversity and uniqueness of our textile industry, fostering its growth.

The prime minister highlighted that the Bharat Tex was becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration and partnership for the policymakers, CEOs and industry leaders from across the world.

He emphasised the importance of maximising resource utilisation and minimising waste generation in the textile industry. He also emphasised that as India progresses towards the goal of becoming Viksit Bharat, the textile sector will once again play a major role.