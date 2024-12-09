India’s success reflects power of democracy, demography, digital data, and delivery: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday that democracy in India was prospering well and our youth, as a defining factor in the power of demography, digital data, and delivery, had assured its ustenance for many years to come.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024 here, Modi said, “The all-round success of India in recent years has revealed the power of democracy, demography, digital data and delivery.”

Emphasising the importance of technology and data in every sector in today’s world, Modi said, “This century is tech-driven and data-driven”. He noted that in the last decade, the number of internet users in India has increased by almost four times. New records were being made in digital transactions. Hence, sustenance of the march to development in all arenas, including the economy, is assured for long years, he observed.

That is why the business world, experts and investors worldwide, are excited about the prospects in India, he felt, adding that business experts and investors were buoyed by the business climate in India.

He said that the progress witnessed here with the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, and Transform’, is visible in every field. For instance, India was able to rise to the 11th largest economy in the world after seven decades of Independence, but in just the last decade, the country has risen to the 5th largest economy in the world.

“India’s economy and exports have nearly doubled in the last 10 years,” he pointed out.

Even the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased more than two times in the last decade in comparison with the decade before 2014. The infrastructure expenditure of India has increased to Rs 11 Trillion from nearly Rs 2 trillion, he added.

“India has also demonstrated how the democratisation of digital technology is benefiting every sector and community,” Modi said. Citing various digital initiatives of India like the UPI, Direct Benefit Transfer System, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDVC), he added that there were many such platforms that showcased the power of the digital ecosystem.

He added that their huge impact would be evident in Rajasthan as well. “My firm belief is that development of the country was through the development of the state and when Rajasthan reaches new heights of progress, the country will also reach new heights.

Highlighting that Rajasthan was not just a rising state, but also is a reliable one, the prime minister said it was receptive and knew how to

refine itself with time. Praising Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state, the PM said a responsive and reformist government elected by the people of Rajasthan was the new aspect added to the R-Factor of Rajasthan.

He lauded the chief minister and his entire team saying they done a great job in a short span of time and commended the chief minister for= his efficiency and commitment to rapid development of the state in various fields like welfare of the poor and farmers, creation of new opportunities for the youth, strengthening road, electricity connectivity, waterworks.

He also praised CM Sharma for promptness of the government in controlling crime and corruption.

Emphasising that it was important to realise the real potential of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said Rajasthan has natural resources, a network of modern connectivity along with a rich heritage, a very large landmass and a highly capable youth force. He added that Rajasthan had a lot to offer from roads to railways, from hospitality to handicrafts, from farms to forts. This potential of Rajasthan, Shri Modi said, makes the state a very attractive destination for investment.

He highlighted the Blue pottery of Jaipur, the Theva Jewellery of Pratapgarh, and the textile innovation of Bhilwara and also projected the fame of Makrana marble and Kota Doria sarees. were well-known all over the world.

He also described before investors the vast mineral treasure, and energy potential of the state and underlined the significance of the geographical location of the state in respect of two economic centers of Delhi and Mumbai the posts of Guja6and Maharashtra, and vast stretch of Mumbai – and Delhi Freight Corridor falling in this state.

Highlighting that Rajasthan is the center of such big connectivity projects, the prime minister said it was an excellent destination for investment with immense possibilities, especially for the dry ports and logistics sectors.

He said that the government was developing multi-model logistics parks, about two dozen sector specific industrial parks, and two air cargo complexes were being built.

This, he said would make it easier to set up industry in Rajasthan with further improvement in the industrial connectivity.

The PM also emphasised the huge potential of tourism in India’s prosperous future, the Prime Minister stressed that there were immense possibilities for nature, culture, adventure, conferences, destination weddings, and heritage tourism in India.

He added that Rajasthan was a major centre on India’s tourism map and it had history, heritage, vast deserts, and beautiful lakes with diverse music and cuisine which would suffice the needs of the Tour, Travel, and Hospitality Sector.

Modi noted that there was a lot of scope for wildlife tourism in Rajasthan and cited Ranthambore, Sariska, Mukundra Hills, Keoladeo, and many such places which are a treat for wildlife enthusiasts. He was pleased that the Rajasthan government was connecting its tourist destinations and heritage centres with better connectivity.

He added that the government of India had also started schemes related to different theme circuits and noted that around 5 crore foreign tourists came to India between 2004 and 2014, whereas more than 7 crore foreign tourists have come to India between 2014 and 2024 despite the Covid affected period for three to four years.

He said the facility of e-visa to India extended to tourists of many countries had helped the foreign guests a lot. Noting that today domestic tourism in India was also creating new records, the Prime Minister said that schemes like the Udan Yojana, Vande Bharat trains, Prasad scheme had benefited Rajasthan.

He added that Rajasthan also benefited from programs like Vibrant Village of the Government of India. He said that there was a huge potential to expand Rajasthan’s heritage tourism, film tourism, eco-tourism, rural tourism, and border area tourism.

The prime minister told the investors that their investment in these areas would strengthen Rajasthan’s tourism sector and also help them grow their business.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Sharma, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, industry leaders, and other dignitaries were present among other dignitaries at the event.