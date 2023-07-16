India’s respect has increased globally under leadership of PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh has claimed that India’s respect has increased at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Earlier India’s words were not taken seriously on international forums. Today when India speaks on international forums, the whole world listens with open ears to what India is saying,” said Singh.

“When our Prime Minister goes to other countries, you must have seen on TV what kind of reception he gets there. The Prime Minister of Australia calls him Boss. The President of America says to Modi ji that you are globally powerful. There is a desire to take your autograph,” he said.

“Muslim countries are also giving the highest respect. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea extended his hand to touch the feet of PM Modi. This honour is the honour of the individual as well as of every Indian,” Singh said.

Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, on Sunday inaugurated an open gym at Nirala Nagar and interacted with the citizens.

He said that at present India’s economy is the fastest growing economy in the world. Today we are the fifth largest economy of the world.

The Defence Minister said: “The people of the city have never thought that the BrahMos missile will also be manufactured in Lucknow. Indian engineers as well as foreign engineers were working in the BrahMos missile factory and the local people will also get employment in large numbers.”

He said: “I am able to spend less time in Lucknow. I have limitations and responsibilities, not only in the country but also in a couple of months, I have to go abroad. I am not able to give as much time as I should, but I keep worrying equally for the development of Lucknow.”