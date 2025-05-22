India’s resolve unshakable: PM Modi issues stern warning to Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor

In a loud and clear message to Islamabad post ”Operation Sindoor”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made it clear that India would not allow Pakistan access to its rightful share of water and that playing with Indian blood would come at a steep cost.

“This resolve is India’s commitment, one that no force in the world can shake”, he declared while asserting that any discussion with Pakistan would solely revolve around Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). He warned that if Pakistan continued exporting terrorists, it would face economic ruin.

“There will be no trade – no talks with Pakistan and not even water from India be given, this is the firm resolve of new India,” the PM said.

“No power in the world can deviate India from this resolve. Playing a bloody game with India would cost Pakistan dearly,” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Palana, Bikaner District, Rajasthan, exactly a month after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He categorically reiterated that even a single terror attack against India henceforth will make Pakistan liable for paying the heavy cost. “We will retaliate appropriately and effectively. The time, mode (of gravity), and other conditions would be decided and dictated by our armed forces,” the PM said.

“We will not distinguish between terrorists and those who support them—whether defending a government or operating independently, both will be treated as one. The excuse of state and non-state actors will no longer be accepted to justify actions or situations,” PM cautioned. The nuclear blackmailing would also not deter or scare us, Modi said.

“This operation was not revenge or retaliation, rather it was the new mode of delivering justice by India. This is the ‘Samarth Bharat’s Raudra Swaroop (Avtar)'”, Modi asserted.

Pakistan can not win against India in direct and full-blown war, that is why for decades that country had been inflicting terrorism as the proxy war, he said.

He then affirmed, “Let it be clear—Modi is calm and composed in mind, but his blood runs hot. It’s not just blood that flows through Modi’s veins, it’s fiery sindoor—a symbol of unwavering passion and resolve.'”

Earlier, in his address, the Prime Minister talked about the intensified efforts made by his government in expansion, upgradations and updation of the Indian Railways’ network.

More than 105 projects, with a total investment of Rs 26,000 crore across 18 states, were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid simultaneously by the Prime Minister via remote control from Palana.

These included the inauguration of 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Arjun Lal Meghwal, and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were present.

Soon after landing at Nal Airport, Prime Minister Modi interacted with airmen at the key IAF base that was the target of Pakistan’s unsuccessful air strikes. Expressing satisfaction, Modi said, “Pakistan had attempted to target [the base] but failed to inflict any damage. This shows our strength and capability.”

Five years ago, after the Balakot strikes, PM Modi chose the Rajasthani town of Churu to address his first public meeting following the surgical strikes.

He also paid obeisance at the Karni Mata shrine.