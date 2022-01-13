India’s POWERGRID to set up first Independent Power Transmission (IPT) in Kenya

India has signed an agreement with the Government of Kenya to develop a Power transmission project in Kenya on a public-private partnership basis (PPP).

While from the Indian side Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) signed the agreement, from Kenya side Africa50—the Pan-African infrastructure investment Platform signed the PPP agreement.

The project entails the development, financing, construction, and operation of the 400kV Lessos – Loosuk and 220kV Kisumu – Musaga transmission lines under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

Once completed, the project would be the first Independent Power Transmission (IPT) in Kenya and would set a reference point in Africa as the first financing of transmission lines on a PPP basis, the Ministry said.

This project would also improve both the supply and reliability of power transmission in Western Kenya and further create a demonstration effect to help increase private sector investments into the expansion of Africa’s power transmission networks, which is critical to bridging the continent’s electricity access gap, the Ministry claimed.

In this development partnership, POWERGRID—one of the world’s leading electric transmission utility companies would provide technical and operational know-how to the project, while Africa50 will bring its project development and finance expertise and will act as a bridge between the Kenyan government and private investors.