India’s new Covid-19 cases lowest in 230 days, 166 deaths

India reported 13,596 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 230 days, taking the total caseload to 3,40,81,315, the Union health ministry data showed.

The death toll reached 4,52,290 following 166 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

The recovery of 19,582 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,39,331 as the recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, currently the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days comprising 0.56 per cent of the total infections.

India has so far conducted over 59.19 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.37 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days now while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.37 per cent, below 3 per cent for 49 days and less than 5 per cent for 132 days.

In the last 24 hours, India has administered 12,05,162 vaccine doses taking the total inoculation past 97.79 crore mark which has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kerala saw 74 deaths while Maharashtra reported 29.

The Union health ministry bulletin states that 102 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs under the nationwide vaccination drive out of which more than 10.72 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available.