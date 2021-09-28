India’s new cases below 20K for 2nd day in a row

The daily Covid tally in India remained below 20,000-mark for the second consecutive day with 18,795 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry’s data released on Tuesday morning stated.

The country registered 19,859 cases on Monday, which was the first time after over 200 days when Covid cases were reported below the 20,000-mark.

The country’s active caseload further dropped to 2,92,206, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

With 179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid fatalities rose to 4,47,373.

So far, 3,36,97,581 people have been infected in the country, of which 32,9,58,002 have recovered, according to the ministry’s report.

A steady slowdown in the rest of the country has brought the number of active Covid-19 cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months.

Only five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram – are currently reporting more than 1,000 cases every day.