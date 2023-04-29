India’s major ports reached unprecedented heights in 2022-23, setting new records across various key performance indicators, according to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking at the 2nd Edition of FICCI’s Port Infrastructure Conclave here on Friday, he noted that major ports collectively handled a record-breaking 795 million tonnes of cargo, registering a 10.4 per cent growth over the previous year.

Furthermore, they achieved the highest-ever output per day of 17,239 tonnes, marking a six per cent increase as compared to the last year. Another significant accomplishment was the best-ever operating ratio of 48.54 per cent.

He said the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) set a new benchmark by handling over six million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), reflecting the highest container throughput. He said the major ports recorded their highest-ever number of vessels handled, reaching a total of 21,846 vessels in the year.

Sonowal noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian shipping industry has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of ships, gross tonnage, and seafarers employed.

He said the fleet of ships sailing under the Indian flag has expanded from 1,205 in 2014 to 1,526 by 2023, showcasing the country’s commitment to strengthening its maritime presence. This growth has been accompanied by a significant rise in gross tonnage, increasing from 10.3 million in 2014 to 13.7 million in 2023, reflecting the enhanced capacity and scale of operations.

The Union Minister said furthermore, the number of Indian seafarers has grown from 1,17,090 in 2014 to a remarkable 2,50,071 in 2022, registering an increase of almost 114 per cent in just nine years.

Sonowal emphasised that these historic achievements underscore India’s dedication to developing and modernising its port infrastructure to boost trade and support economic growth.