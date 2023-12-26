India’s growing power has filled some forces with jealousy, hatred: Rajnath

Reacting for the first time to the recent attacks on Merchant Vessel (MV) ‘Chem Pluto’ in the Arabian Sea and on MV ‘Sai Baba’ in the Red Sea, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India’s growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred.

The government, he said, has taken the attacks very seriously and the Navy has increased its surveillance while assuring that the perpetrators of these attacks will soon be brought to justice and strict action will be taken against them.

The minister was commissioning INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer, into the Indian Navy at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Singh defined INS IMPHAL as a “conglomeration of different strengths of the nation” at the event which marks the formal induction of the third of four indigenous ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, being designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

Brahmos Aerospace installed a Brahmos missile on the ship. Torpedo tube launchers are of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Rapid Gun Mount has been installed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and medium range missiles by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). In addition, many start-ups and MSMEs are involved in its construction.

The minister described INS Imphal as a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and a reflection of the commitment of the Navy, MDL and all other stakeholders towards national security. “INS Imphal is a symbol of India’s growing maritime power and it will strengthen it further. It will bolster our principle of ‘Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya’ (One Who Controls the Sea is All Powerful) in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The ship measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful gas turbines, in a combined gas and gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots.

Singh also reiterated the government’s resolve to lay equal emphasis on the modernisation of all the three services to safeguard national interests, stating that earlier governments focused only on protecting the country from land-based threats.

He pointed out that with the Himalayas in the north and the hostile behaviour of Pakistan in the west, most of India’s goods trade comes through sea, which makes it an island country from the ‘trade’ perspective.

He stressed the need to continuously develop the Navy’s capabilities as global trade is of great importance to India to secure its national interests.

“India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights. For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy,” said the minister.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that INS Imphal possesses the distinction of being a shining symbol of the Indian Navy’s unflinching commitment towards achieving the vision of self-reliance in defence.

He also termed it a testament to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ vision of the government. He added that the ship will not only tackle physical threats that emanate from the seas, but will also demonstrate the strength of an integrated country. “INS Imphal will deter the various designs that try to harm national unity. It will breathe fire upon the enemy and demonstrate unflinching resolve in the face of adversity,” he said.