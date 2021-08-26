India’s fresh Covid cases near to 50K, a 22 per cent jump in 24 hours

India on Thursday reported 46,164 new Covid cases, around a 22 percent jump in the last 24 hours. A total of 607 deaths were also reported in the time span, pushing the total death count in India at 4,36,365, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday 37,593 fresh infections and 648 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and on Tuesday the country had registered 25,467 new cases and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate from Covid infection has declined to 97.63 percent. On the other side, the total active caseload has seen substantial growth of 11,398 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,33,725.

After several days, India’s active case has crossed one percent and currently stands at 1.03 percent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

Kerala witnessed a nearly 30 percent jump as it reported 31,445 cases in the past 24 hours. The southern state recorded 215 deaths along with a test positivity rate of 19.03 percent.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 5,031 new infections and 216 fatalities in 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 34,159 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centers, taking the total number of cured to 3,17,88,440 to the date in India, as per the health ministry data.

The Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 3 percent for the last 62 days and currently stands at 2.02 percent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 percent for the 31 continuous days and currently stands at 2.58 percent.

However, India has crossed the landmark of 60 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus under mass vaccination drive across the nation so far, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today. India is now only behind China in terms of the number of doses administered so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. At the current rate of vaccination, 32% of the population will be vaccinated by the year-end.

(With inputs from IANS)