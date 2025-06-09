‘India’s foreign policy in shambles under Modi govt’: Congress

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government’s foreign policy, alleging that it has “collapsed under its own PR.”

Pawan Khera, Congress party’s media and publicity chairman, stated in a post shared on platform X on Monday that India’s foreign policy is “loud at home but lonely abroad.”

The recent suspension of visas by Saudi Arabia for 14 countries, including India, is seen as the latest blow to the Modi government’s foreign policy, he alleged.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted issuing block work visas for citizens from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, India, effective May 2025. This decision stems from security and administrative concerns during the Hajj season, aiming to prevent visa misuse and unauthorised pilgrimage participation.



Further asserting that “India’s global standing is crumbling”, he alleged that “China blocked naming the attackers at the UN while Pakistan won the backing from China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Malaysia, all demanding a fair probe.”



Also alleging that “India’s global standing is crumbling,” Mr Khera claimed: “Pakistan, despite economic collapse, bags $20B from World Bank, $1B from the IMF, $800M from ADB, tightens ties with Russia, and hijacks the Kashmir narrative. Turkey even sent a warship in its support. Iran offered to mediate. Qatar, Kuwait, and Malaysia echoed Islamabad’s line.”