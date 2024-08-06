India’s first multinational air exercise begins

The first phase of India’s largest multilateral air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ began at Sulur in Tamil Nadu Tuesday.

Nearly 30 countries are participating in the exercise that aims to showcase India’s defence prowess and provide a platform for participating militaries to foster interoperability.

The first phase of the exercise will conclude on 14 August while the second phase in Jodhpur, Rajasthan will be held from 29 August-14 September.

Ten countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, France, Germany, Greece, Spain, United Arab Emirates, the UK, USA, and Singapore are joining the exercise with their aircraft while 18 countries will participate as observers.

India will showcase its Indigenously-made fighter aircraft and equipment. India’s fighter aircraft including Tejas, Rafale, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and MIG 29 aircraft will take part in the exercise.

According to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, “It is a huge feather in our cap that we have been able to organise an exercise of such a huge scale in India. We have been carrying out bilateral exercises with many countries over the years and this is the first time we are doing a multilateral exercise of this scale. It’s a challenge and the Air Force and all participants have lived up to the challenge.”

A British High Commission release said the Royal Air Force (RAF) will join the Indian Air Force (IAF) and counterparts from Germany, Spain, and France in the first phase of the IAF’s maiden multilateral exercise Tarang Shakti.

The RAF contingent comprising 130 personnel, six Eurofighter Typhoons, two A330 Voyager air to air refuellers and an A-400M military transport aircraft arrived at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu.

The exercise provides an excellent opportunity for the RAF to work closely with the IAF alongside other nations in a more challenging multilateral environment, significantly enhancing interoperability and sharing best practice.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said: “I congratulate the Indian Air Force on organising its first multilateral air exercise, Tarang Shakti, and am delighted that the Royal Air Force is one of the key participants.”