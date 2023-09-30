India’s education system blend of traditional knowledge, technology: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said India’s education system offers a unique fusion of traditional knowledge and latest world-class technology, thus giving an exclusive advantage to the country to lead the world.

Chandrayan-3, Aditya-L1, world’s first made in India DNA vaccine, etc., endorse this exclusive advantage of Indian grooming, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing an education program at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in district Kathua.

Advertisement

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is now ahead of the best developed economies of the world under PM Narendra Modi that was unimagined a decade before.

The world now wants India to lead them in almost every sphere, the success of G20, accepting the proposal of declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, International Yoga Day becoming a global phenomenon etc. shows the prowess of India under the present government, he added.

By way of Research and Innovation through international collaboration and partnership, India is also committed to achieve the Net Zero emissions target which shows that India is also taking the lead in addressing the global concerns and leading the global climate movement under PM Narendra Modi.

While addressing the students, Dr Jitendra Singh said, National Education Policy-2020 has opened up new vistas for the youth of this country which is no longer the prisoner of aspiration but has aspirations in abundance and avenues in tons, with numerous opportunities knocking at their doors.

Appreciating the contribution of Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Schools across India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, these schools have not only instilled the cultural ethos among its students but have made them capable to be the part of India’s development journey which has been showcased when it’s alumni has been the part of G20, Chandrayan Mission, etc.